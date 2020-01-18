Mystery of stove pipe hat continues

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The mystery surrounding the authenticity of a hat that could have belonged to Abraham Lincoln continues.

The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield recently welcomed a new board of trustees. Museum historians say they want to start the process of finding whether the hat actually belonged to the 16th president.

Doubt surrounding the artifact began under the museum’s previous director—Alan Lowe. The new board also plans to find a new director after Lowe was let go last summer.