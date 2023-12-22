URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — One by one, on the Friday before Christmas, Officer Christopher Oberheim’s four daughters stood in front of U.S. District Judge Colin Bruce to deliver a statement. In their statements, they reflected on their father and the joyful memories they have of him.

They also reflected on the pain and sorrow they felt the morning of May 19, 2021, when their father was shot and killed in the line of duty. They said they wake up every day hoping they had nothing more than a nightmare, only to remember their father’s death is their reality.

To their right was Regina Lewis, a 28-year-old woman from Normal who was sentenced to 8.5 years in prison a short time later. She was charged with, and pleaded guilty to, crimes that would eventually lead to Oberheim’s death.

“My dad can finally get some justice and my family can finally get some closure,” said Aubree Oberheim, one of the youngest two daughters in the Oberheim family.

Lewis didn’t pull the trigger – her cousin Darion Lafayette did. But investigators later determined that she had acted as the middle person in a straw purchase of the gun he used – when someone buys an item for someone else who cannot purchase said item themselves.

Investigators quickly determined that Lafayette, as a felon, could not purchase or own a gun. The investigation quickly turned to how the gun Lafayette used to kill Oberheim ended up in his hands.

The investigation was led by ATF Special Agent Randy Strode, who has since retired. Cully Schweska, a Champaign Police Detective who serves on an ATF task force, took over for Strode. Schweska testified at Lewis’ sentencing that a trace of the gun revealed it had been reported stolen from Indianapolis.

Two days after the shooting, Strode met and interviewed the woman who made that report – Ashantae Corruthers. Schweska said Strode believed her claims that she didn’t know Lafayette and that her gun had been stolen.

Investigators later discovered these claims were not true. Corruthers bought the gun and ammunition in November of 2020 at the direction of Lewis, a personal friend. Corruthers also falsely certified during the purchase that she was not buying the gun for anyone else.

The gun and ammunition were given to Lewis, who then gave them to Lafayette.

Lewis and Corruthers then agreed to cover up the illegal transfer by filing a stolen gun report with Indianapolis Police. After finding out about the shooting, the two agreed to continue the cover-up by lying to investigating authorities.

For those crimes, Lewis and Corruthers were charged in October of 2022 with conspiracy to illegally purchase and transfer a firearm and conspiracy to engage in misleading conduct. Both pleaded guilty in the summer.

In a statement made at her sentencing, an emotional Lewis said she hadn’t considered what could happen when she gave the gun to Lafayette. She offered her apoloigies and condolences to the Oberheim family and admitted her mistake.

“I am here to accept full responsibility for my actions,” she said. “Yes, I made poor choices and I own them.”

Judge Bruce took note of her use of the words “choice” and also “ripple effect,” before announcing his sentence.

“Everybody makes choices everyday. You don’t make choices in a vacuum. They affect other people,” he said. “In this case, the choices made had an impact on a lot of people.”

Bruce added that he could best characterize Lewis’ actions as “reckless” and said that without them, the shooting that claimed Oberheim and Lafayette’s lives wouldn’t have happened.

Oberheim’s daughters echoed that sentiment in their statements, saying directly to Lewis that they viewed her as guilty of their father’s death as Lafayette is.

“Your actions took everything from my family,” Aubree Oberheim said. “Had you not gotten that gun, my dad would still be here.”

Aubree’s oldest sister Hannah reflected that she had just come home from college when her father was killed. Since then, she has graduated, gotten married and moved into her first home. But it was not her father who walked Hannah down the aisle, and he didn’t get to witness these major life events and the ones still to come.

“This is what Regina Lewis took away when she put a gun in the hands of someone who had no business handling such a deadly weapon,” Hannah said.

All of Oberheim’s daughters said the criminal justice system had failed their family and pleaded Judge Bruce for proper justice so it would never happen again.

Oberheim’s wife Amber and his patrol partner Jeffery Creel were also present. Amber did not make a statement, but Creel did. Shot three times alongside his partner that morning, Creel said he experienced an evil he had never experienced in his almost three decades of law enforcement service.

Creel added that he forgave Lewis as a man of God, but that he believed in the rule of law. He also noted that Lewis received $100 for her role in the straw purchase, and he commented on how $100 changed his life and the lives of the Oberheim family forever.

“For $100, I watched my partner suffer,” he said. “For $100, I was shot three times. For $100, I was forced to take another man’s life.”

Creel added that because of $100, he suffers from PTSD and had to give up his law enforcement career.

Federal prosecutors, led by Assistant U.S. Attorney Eugene Miller, asked Judge Bruce for a nine-year sentence. Miller rejected the idea that Lewis isn’t responsible for Lafayette’s actions and said that she and Corruthers hadn’t appreciated that they gave him a gun. They only did when they learned he used it to kill a police officer, Miller said.

Taking into account the circumstances of the case and Lewis’ guilty plea, Miller said his sentence recomendation was about half the statuatory maximum for conspiracy to enagage in misleading conduct. The maximum sentence for conspiracy to illegally purchase and transfer a firearm is five years.

After hearing from the Oberheims, Creel, Lewis, her lawyer William Loeffel and Miller, Judge Bruce found that the case was outside the normalcy of other cases involving straw purchases, noting that the purchase led to Oberheim’s death. He determined that an upward variance, or a change in sentencing based on applicable guidelines, was warranted.

On the misleading conduct count, Bruce sentenced Lewis to eight-and-a-half-years in prison. She will also serve a concurrent sentence of five years in prison for the count of illegally purchasing and transferring a gun.

Ashantae Corruthers is scheduled to be sentenced in February for her role in the straw purchase.