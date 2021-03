MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — The Mahomet Music Festival is back this year and they need your help.

They are in need of more sponsors, vendors, and craft artists. If interested, all you have to do is fill out a form online.

The festival is set for August 27 and 28 on Main Street. Some of the line-ups will include: Champaign Freight, Hardy, and Lainey Wilson.