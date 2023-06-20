PAXTON, Ill., (WCIA) — It’s hard to imagine life without music. You probably have it playing through your headphones or car speakers often. Without band directors, all of that would sound very different.

In Paxton, notes and rhythm run through Timothy Hess’ blood. He’s shaped the lives of hundreds at Paxton-Bucky-Loda High School during his 25-year career as the band director.

“It started many years ago when my parents were fans of that activity called drum and bugle corps,” Hess said.

He grew up sitting outside stadiums during performances, hoping to play on the same field one day. He did. Hess spent years with Phantom Regiment out of Rockford. But, little did he know that wouldn’t be the only corps he served in.

In 1981, Hess talked to a recruiter with the United States Marines.

“He said, I can have you in in two weeks and we’ll make a man out of you,” Hess described.

So, he auditioned on his trumpet, and off he went to boot camp.

It launched a career taking him worldwide, eventually ending in Louisiana.

“My last duty with the Marine Band in New Orleans was as a platoon sergeant,” he said. “I was in charge of the care and feeding and the leadership of the entire band.”

Now, when he’s teaching his 80-some student band in Paxton, he thinks back to those experiences.

“I’m kind of their platoon sergeant. Their musical leader,” he said.

The skills he’s teaching in the band room apply outside as well. Whether that be with instruments or flags or lifelong skills.

“I’m a band director but I don’t believe I teach music. I teach leadership, I teach students to be good young men and young women,” Hess described.

He said he doesn’t want to be remembered for the music, but for the quality of students he puts out.

After over two decades in the band room, he’s looking back on the memories he’s made during his final year commanding his corps, and the lives he’s shaping as they march on.

“We have over 35 students who have decided to join and serve our county in the Armed Forces,” he said. That number makes him emotional, and very proud.

Every couple of years, he travels to New Orleans with his PBL students. It’s a city that will always have a piece of his heart, and he’s reminded of that when he sees his students performing in front of the World War II Museum, and the famous St. Louis Cathedral.