Museum welcomes sole remaining Marine to receive Medal of Honor

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Of the 82 Marines who received the Medal of Honor for their bravery during World War II, only one remains – Hershel “Woody” Williams.

Williams will talk to the presidential library’s oral historian, Dr. Mark DePue, about his experiences in the war and how he earned his medal during the Battle of Iwo Jima.

“I’m excited about interviewing Mr. Williams and a bit humbled as well,” DePue said. “Of the hundreds of veterans I’ve interviewed over the years, he will be the first Medal of Honor recipient.”

Williams was honored for single-handedly attacking fortified Japanese positions with “unyielding determination” for four hours to halt machine gun fire against his troops.

“We are delighted to work with our colleagues to bring Medal of Honor recipient Woody Williams to Springfield,” said Carla Knorowski, CEO of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library Foundation.

His appearance benefits the foundation’s campaign to give rare Lincoln items a permanent home.

“His heroic service at the Battle of Iwo Jima is riveting and complements well the World War II exhibit now at the Museum.”

“We are grateful to Woody, who like hundreds upon hundreds of other generous individuals, is helping us raise funds to preserve and retain our irreplaceable collection of Lincolniana. The event is not to be missed,” Knorowski added.

An Evening With Hershel ‘Woody’ Williams

December 3, 6:30 p.m.

Abraham Lincoln Presidential Museum – Union Theater

212 North Sixth Street