Museum offers free craft bags honoring MLK

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — The Museum of the Grand Prairie in Mahomet honored the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. this afternoon with a drive-up event.

Families were given free craft bags filled with a small pebble and some paint. You paint a motivational quote on it and then you place it somewhere around your community for others to see and read.

Normally, the museum has an in-person event celebrating MLK, but they couldn’t do that this year because of COVID.

“Martin Luther King Jr., his work was about equity, racial justice, ending racism, but also kindness and empathy for others. So, we encourage kids to leave those kinds of messages on the rocks and leave them around the community,” says Education Programs Specialist Katie Snyder.

Also included in the goody bag is a necklace with MLK quotes on it and a children’s mask. The museum will have another drive-up event in February.