Museum offering “flat Lincoln” photo contest for kids

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A new way to celebrate Abraham Lincoln is coming to Danville.

The Vermilion County Museum usually has an open house and card contest for students, but that was canceled because of the pandemic.

This year, they will be having a virtual ‘flat Lincoln’ photo contest for kids of all ages.

You take your little Lincoln and take him around to your favorite sites, like the library, park, or public building. Then, you snap a picture and post on social media.

Make sure you use the hashtag – FlatLincoln or VCMLincoln to be entered in the contest.

The contest goes on until February 12th. The museum’s goal is for Lincoln to visit at least 200 places around Vermilion county.

If you would like to participate, you can pick up your ‘flat Lincoln’ in the outside information box at the museum or get it online.