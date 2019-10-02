Museum hosts Robot Day

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Orpheum Children’s Science Museum will be having Robot Day, which is sponsored by iRobotics at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Attendees can experience a 3D-printed, miniature robot battle tournament called “Design, Print, Destroy”, create their own robots with a 3D printer and pens, and test drive non-combative robots.

Kids and families can also participate in a driving simulator and explore car parts presented by Formula SAE, engage with object detection using an Xbox Kinect from Illinois Robotics In Space, get behind the wheel of larger robots and challenges provided by Ctrl-Z, and learn about LEGO robotics with the OCSM.

Please contact the museum by phone at (217) 352-5895 or by email at info@orpheumkids.com for more information.

Robot Day

October 19, 1 – 5 p.m.

346 North Neil Street