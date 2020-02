SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Military Museum hosted a ceremony for the 29th anniversary of Operation Desert Storm and Operation Desert Shield.

Veterans from the operations were joined by veterans from several other past conflicts for the ceremony. They also honored the 18 servicemembers from Illinois who died in Operation Desert Storm and Operation Desert Shield.

The Governor also issued a Proclamation naming February 28th as Operation Desert Storm Remembrance Day.