Museum holds superhero event for grown-ups

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Adult fans of comic and historical superheroes get to enjoy an evening at the museum. Those attending the Illinois State Museum’s “Museum After Hours: Superheroes” are encouraged to dress up as their favorite hero from comics, TV, movies as well as real-life heroes from Illinois history.

Activities include comic displays, trivia games and trying to change into a costume in a phone booth. There will be live music, food and adult beverages available. Proceeds support the museum’s education programs.

Museum After Hours: Superheroes

Illinois State Museum

Friday, September 27

Must be 21+

$10 for Museum Society members / $15 for non-members (includes one drink)

Live music, food & adult beverages

For more information, click here.