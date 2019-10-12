Museum explores history

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Children have two great chances to explore history in fun, creative ways at events coming up.

One event focuses on “Rosie the Riveter” during World War II, and the other explores technology that people used to escape slavery on the Underground Railroad.

Rosie the Riveter is the nickname for the millions of women who entered the workforce during World War II to produce vital goods, including ships, planes, and ammunition.

On Saturday, October 26, a series of hands-on activities will be offered in the presidential museum to let kids learn more about what those women did.

Children will be able to build and design their own wooden planes, make a keychain using rivets, take a selfie with a famous Rosie the Riveter poster and more.

The activities are being offered in conjunction with the special exhibit “In This Great Struggle: The Greatest Generation Remembers World War II,” which features incredible artifacts and documents from the war as well as gripping videos about people’s memories of the war.

Saturday, November 2, will see the return of the popular Civil War Tech program, which looks at the science behind famous moments from the Civil War era. This event will show children the technology used by people escaping slavery.

People making their way north to freedom used holistic medicine to heal wounds. They navigated by watching the stars. They found natural ways of disguising themselves and their paths. Children will have the opportunity to make disguises, create a glow-in-the-dark constellation and review star charts. They will also get to diagnose 19th century ailments and prescribe treatments.

In addition, Harriet Tubman, who led dozens of people to freedom on the Underground Railroad, it will talk about her experiences and answer children’s questions. Tubman will be portrayed by historic interpreter Kathryn Harris.

