Museum exhibit celebrates black lives through art

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Museum (ISM) has released a new exhibition that celebrates the lives of black people through art.

The exhibition is a collaboration with Springfield’s Juneteenth, Inc., featuring works of art by artists of color from Illinois, Missouri, and Texas in celebration of Juneteenth.

“The ideas and connections developed through this partnership with Juneteenth, Inc. have felt like a gift, and our commitment to the community has grown even stronger,” says Museum Director Cinnamon Catlin-Legutko.



A slate of 20 talented artists will present a collection of 33 pieces of art celebrating Black lives, past, present, and future.

“It gives me great honor and privilege to bring forth the upper echelon of emerging Black artists to represent Black excellence as a whole,” said Korbin King. “Being a kid from the east side of Springfield, this is an experience beyond my wildest dreams.”



A panel on the history of Juneteenth will accompany the exhibition. The Museum plans to install the history panel, co-written by Juneteenth Inc.’s Cherena Douglass and Shymeka Gregory, on the exterior of its building located at 502 South Spring Street.



“Our goal is to increase community awareness about this significant moment in history,” said Shymeka Gregory. “We want to demonstrate that Juneteenth is much more than a celebration in the park.”



The Museum will feature NOIR and the Juneteenth history panel through July. Opening day is May 28th and Admission is free.