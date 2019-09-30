Museum embraces creativity

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – (WCIA) — Families will have the opportunity to see demonstrations of arts and crafts and visit a new exhibition of work created by employees at the “Get Creative” Super Saturday which is hosted by the Illinois State Museum.

In addition to various activities like story time, visitors will enjoy an exhibit of photographs, art, quilts, and more.

Members of the Prairie Weavers Guild will be showing the process of weaving and spinning in honor of National Spinning and Weaving Week.

For more information please contact Sarah Davis at events@illinoisstatemuseum.org or 217-782-6044.

Get Creative Super Saturday

October 5, 11:00am – 3:00pm

Illinois State Museum

502 South Spring Street