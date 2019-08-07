Murdered teen’s name released

IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The coroner has released the name of a teenager found dead in the Sheldon home of 49-year old Arthur Jensen. Officials say 17-year old Adara Bunn was strangled to death.

Jensen is charged with first-degree murder. Police responded to his home Monday night after neighbors heard yelling and screaming. When they arrived, Jensen told police, “There’s a girl inside and I strangled her.”

Investigators say there was a neighborhood-wide rummage sale over the weekend, and Jensen took part, but officials have not yet said why Bunn was at his home.

