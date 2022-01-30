Murder victim identified; suspect still at large

Decatur Police

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The woman who was found dead in a Decatur home last week has been identified.

35-year-old Helena S. Beams of Decatur was found on Thursday in a house at 628 South Haworth Avenue. Decatur Police received information that day about a homicide at that address that may have happened several days earlier. Beams’ body was discovered during a search of that house.

Macon County Coroner Michael Day said that Beams suffered multiple injuries to her head and upper right arm. Police began investigating the death as a homicide and identified a suspect, Daniel Boehme, Sr.

Boehme, Sr. has not been arrested as of Sunday morning.

