DECATUR, ILL. (WCIA) — A man accused of killing a teenager at a Long John Silver’s was supposed to go to trial on Monday, but it’s been postponed.

Matthew Anerson Jr., 20, is accused of shooting and killing Curtis Hariston, 18, on January 4. Anderson pleaded not guilty.

Instead of going to jury trial, they will instead go back to pre-trial preparation. No word on why the trial was postponed.

They will be back in court on December 2.