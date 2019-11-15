Murder trial continues

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The trial of a McLean County woman accused of killing her boyfriend’s 8-year-old daughter continued Friday. Officials said Cynthia Baker kicked Rica Roundtree in the stomach hard enough to kill her in January. Baker was arrested in April.

The pediatric surgeon who operated on Roundtree took the stand Thursday. He said that kind of injury could’ve been caused by a car accident, a fall directly on the stomach from ten feet or higher, or getting punched or kicked in the stomach very hard.