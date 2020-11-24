Murder suspect still on the loose

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A murder suspect is still on the loose after he was accidentally released from custody.

Darrion White was arrested in connection to the murder of 16-year-old David Sankey last year. The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office said White was accidentally let go because of a paperwork error last week.

In the five days since, Sankey’s mother has pleaded for White to turn himself in. A warrant has also been issued for his arrest.

A lawyer for White said he thought the case against him was dismissed. The lawyer insists that White will eventually report to police.