Murder suspect still on the loose

News
Posted: / Updated:

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A murder suspect is still on the loose after he was accidentally released from custody.

Darrion White was arrested in connection to the murder of 16-year-old David Sankey last year. The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office said White was accidentally let go because of a paperwork error last week.

In the five days since, Sankey’s mother has pleaded for White to turn himself in. A warrant has also been issued for his arrest.

A lawyer for White said he thought the case against him was dismissed. The lawyer insists that White will eventually report to police.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story