CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A man charged in the shooting death of a teenager is fighting extradition back to Illinois.

Calvin Williams is accused of shooting and killing 16 year old Gerryontae Brown earlier this month. He’s currently in police custody in Michigan.

The Champaign County Sheriff said he has refused extradition, and now they are waiting for a governor’s warrant to bring him back to Urbana.

It isn’t clear how long that may take.