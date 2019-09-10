Murder suspect due in court

IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Sheldon man, accused of strangling a 17-year old girl, is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday. 49-year old Arthur Jensen was arrested after Adara Bunn was found dead inside his home in August.

Investigators say Bunn had been at Jensen’s house a few days earlier for a garage sale. They say she returned because Jensen told her he had Disney cups she could buy.

The day he was arrested, officials say he came outside and said, “There’s a girl inside and I strangled her.” He’s charged with her murder.