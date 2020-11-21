Murder suspect asked to turn himself in after accidentally released

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — One mother is hoping the person suspected of killing her son will turn himself in after he was accidentally released from custody.

Authorities still have not caught Darrion White. He was released because of a miscommunication and there is now a warrant out for his arrest. White was originally arrested last year in connection to the murder of 16-year-old David Sankey in Champaign.

“I can’t sleep. I can’t eat. It’s like ‘Oh, my god.’ I just can’t. It’s just so hard for me,” said Yvonne Johnson, Sankey’s mother. That is the emotion that has overwhelmed her for days after hearing the person suspected of killing her son was released from custody.

“I’m very depressed. I have a lot of anxiety going on,” said Johnson.

In 2018, Johnson’s son, David Sankey, was shot in the head near his home in Champaign’s Garden Hills neighborhood. Darrion White, who was 19, and Jaquaveon Faust, who was 22, were both arrested in connection with the murder. But the Champaign County Jail said Darrion White is no longer in custody.

“I’m scared for my own safety,” said Johnson.

The sheriff’s office said there was a mix-up with paperwork while following COVID protocols. White was released.

It was a friend that called to tell Johnson White had been let go. “I was so shocked. Like all of the anxiety, everything in me just went like crying, kicking. Like it was just really terrible for me,” Johnson said.

Johnson stated she wanted to hear from authorities, rather than a friend, about what happened. “I didn’t get a phone call. I wasn’t notified. I was trying to figure out what that was about.” But she still trusts Champaign Police, the state’s attorney and the detectives handling Sankey’s case. “This is not on them. Things happen. I know it happens, but somebody dropped the ball here.”

Johnson said she just wants justice for her son. “Darrion White, surrender. Turn yourself in.”

Darrion White’s attorney, Alfred Ivy, has talked with White since he was released. He said White thought the case was dismissed against him. The attorney said White said he would turn himself in. He also said, “I offered him the same thing I offer all of my clients. If you don’t feel safe, come with me and I’ll walk you in. That’s the offer that I made. That’s the offer that I’ll always make.” Ivy said he has not heard from White since that conversation. As of Friday night, jail officials said White was not in custody.