DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Police arrest man wanted for murder and who was considered armed and dangerous.

Kronterial Bond was picked up at a residence in Calumet City by U.S. Marshal’s Wednesday night.

Authorities say Kronterial Bond is responsible for the shooting death of Demetrius Ford, in the 1400-block of East Hickory, in the early morning hours of Sunday, July 14.

Bond is currently in the custody of the Cook County Jail awaiting extradition to Macon County.