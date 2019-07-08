Murder suspect arrested after multi-county chase

SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A cross county chase ended in the arrest of a man wanted for murder.

It started in Effingham near I 57 and South Raney Streets. Police have identified the suspect as Deven Barger. He was caught in Christian County.



Crime scene investigators and police have been the surrounding the home where someone is believed to have been murdered. Our crews witnessed a body bag taken from the back of the home to one of the crime scene vehicles.



The Effingham Police Chief confirms they were told this morning that a person of interest in the murder of 22-year-old Samantha Cushing might be in their area.

Police say around 8am officers pulled over a description of the car while doing a traffic stop.

Deven Barger was in the car and he fled the scene. He then went to Shelbyville and was later arrested in Taylorville. There was a child in the car during this pursuit.

Police say neither the suspect or the child were hurt in the pursuit. The Effingham Police Chief believes the child is likely being held in protective custody.

