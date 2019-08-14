Murder suspect arrested across state lines

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A murder suspect was arrested and is in custody in Gary, Indiana. There was an outstanding warrant for Jovan Tobert for the July 4 murder of Shanay Moore. Moore was found shot to death about 1:20 pm, in a home on Bryant Lane.

Torbert is a registered sex offender in Illinois. When he was 15-years old, he was charged with aggravated sexual assault of a handicapped person. Torbert also faces felony charges for possession and use of a firearm in 2016. The murder investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crime Stoppers. You can remain anonymous and may earn a cash reward.

Crime Stoppers of Sangamon & Menard Counties
(217) 788 – 8427
Text: Tip672 + info to CRIMES (274637)

