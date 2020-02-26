Murder suspect arraignment postponed to Thursday

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A murder suspect was supposed to be arraigned Wednesday, but the state’s attorney is looking at more information before filing charges.

37-year-old Antoine Craig turned himself into Rantoul Police Tuesday. He is accused of killing 34-year-old Tenesha Jenkins inside her home.

Police found her body during a welfare check at her home near Dale and West Anthony Drive on Sunday. Officials said Craig and Jenkins were in a relationship. Witnesses saw them arguing in a parking lot in downtown Champaign early Sunday morning.

Craig is expected to be arraigned Thursday.