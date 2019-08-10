UPDATE: Murder-suicide victims ID’d

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A man and woman are dead after they were both shot inside a home.

It happened on the 800 block of Oklahoma Avenue in Mattoon, around 11:55 p.m. Friday night.

Police were dispatched for a report of a homicide. They are now investigating this as a murder-suicide.

The Coles County Coroners Office identified the victims as Joseph and Rachel McFarland, a husband and wife. They leave a child behind.

Police say there is no danger to the public following this.

Autopsies will be performed Monday.

