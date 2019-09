DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A man who was supposed to be sentenced for murder on Monday has instead asked for a new trial.

Darelle Fox was found guilty in May for the murder of Demesheo Lovelace in 2017. He was found shot several times, and died at the scene. Fox’s brother, Joseph Fox, was sentenced in July to 30 years in prison for Lovelace’s murder. He’s already filed an appeal.

Darrell will be back in court in October.