Murder charges to be filed against man accused of shooting neighbor

ATHENS, Ill. (WCIA) — Extra charges are being filed against a 69-year-old man who allegedly shot his neighbor last week in Athens, authorities say.

Menard County State’s Attorney Gabe Grosboll says he expects to file charges of first-degree murder against the suspect on Friday.

Randy G. Wasilewski was initially charged with attempted murder, Grosboll said. He adds the suspect will have his new charges read to him in court on June 8. Additionally, a preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 15.

The state’s attorney says Wasilewski’s bond was set at $2 million, and he remains in custody at the Menard County Jail.

Investigators say they responded to the shooting one week ago at South Adams and West Madison streets in Athens.

Detectives say two neighbors were involved in a dispute when one shot the other.

The Sangamon County Coroner identified the shooting victim as 42-year-old Corey Markey, of Athens. He died at 4:43 a.m. Thursday at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, per the coroner.

Authorities continue to investigate.