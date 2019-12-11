Murder charges dropped against woman

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman that was charged with killing a mother of three was sentenced to 20 years in prison for armed robbery Tuesday.

Laura Johnson and her boyfriend, Michael Long both pleaded not guilty to killing 31-year-old Kimberly George in March of 2018. Police say the pair confessed to shooting George and her boyfriend, Eric Stark, at their home on Mill Road near Georgetown. Stark survived after undergoing surgery.

The state’s attorney says Johnson and Long went to the home with a gun to take money, drugs and cellphones from the victims.

Long is expected back in court in February.