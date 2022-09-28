SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Sangamon County grand jury returned on Wednesday a 13-count indictment against a man accused of killing a Springfield couple and lighting his family’s house on fire earlier this month.

Mark Crites Jr. was charged with eight counts of first degree murder and one count each of aggravated arson, residential arson, theft, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and aggravated possession of stolen firearms. He will be formally indicted on these charges Thursday morning.

The eight murder counts stem from a double homicide that happened the weekend of Sept. 10-11. John and Gloria Norgaard were found shot to death in their home the morning of Sept. 11. Crites was found inside a Dodge Charger authorities determined was connected to the murders, but he was actually arrested on an arson warrant.

The night before the Norgaards were found dead, Springfield Police and Fire responded to a home belonging to Crites’ family. The family told officers that Crites was in a fight with his brother before he poured gasoline throughout the house and lit it on fire. Crites fled the scene before emergency personnel arrived and was not found during a search of the surrounding area.

Crites’ bond remains at the previously-set $5 million. If convicted of all charges, he faces mandatory life in prison.