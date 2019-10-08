Mural honors town’s namesake

WATSEKA, Ill. (WCIA)– A new mural was unveiled today and is brightening up Iroquois County.

The Watseka Kiwanis club dedicated it to the town’s namesake, Watchekee of “Watseka.” She walked the Oklahoma Trail three times and helped the settlers of the town.

The mural is located on the side of the Zone building.

“We wanted to make the world of this town happier. We’ve been through some tough times and we are starting on the steps upward to make a happy, positive town by honoring this lady that was so kind and helped the first settlers get settled and started. What better way than to pay homage to this lady,” says Janice Lubben, who is President of the club.

The Tippecanoe Arts Federation and Bekki Canine of Lafayette painted the art and there is hope for future murals to come.