Seven Tornadoes Confirmed Over The Weekend in Central Illinois

LINCOLN, Ill. (WCIA) – The National Weather Service confirms numerous tornadoes touched down in Central Illinois during multiple waves of severe weather Friday Night and again Saturday Afternoon. Here’s a short summary of the storms. So far, 7 tornadoes have been confirmed. One area of damage in Springfield was determined to be from straight line wind damage.

Tornadoes are rated based on damage. If no damage occurs, but the tornado is confirmed by video and photo evidence, then the tornado will be assigned an “EFU” rating, for EF-Unknown.

The National Weather Service continues to assess damage in the area.

MAHOMET TORNADO:

RATING: EFU
ESTIMATED WINDS: N/A
TIME: Around 5:30p Friday Evening
LOCATION: 4 miles S of Fisher

CISCO TORNADO:

RATING: EFU
ESTIMATED WINDS: N/A
TIME: around 6:05p Friday Evening
LOCATION: 5 miles North of Cisco

WELDON TORNADO:

RATING: EFU
ESTIMATED WINDS: Unknown
TIME: Around 6:15p Friday Night
Location: near Weldon

DANFORTH TORNADO:

RATING: EF1
ESTIMATED WINDS: 95 mph
TIME: Around 8:15p Friday Night
Location: Near I-57 at Danforth

DOWNS TORNADO:

RATING: EF0
ESTIMATED WINDS: Around 75 mph
TIME: Around 8:30p Friday Night
LOCATION: 1 mile W of Downs

CORNLAND TORNADO:

RATING: EF0
ESTIMATED WINDS: 85 mph
Around 3:35p Saturday
Location: near Cornland

CHATSWORTH TORNADO

RATING: EF0
ESTIMATED WINDS: 85 mph
Around 4:30p Saturday
Location: In Chatsworth

ORIGINAL STORY ON CHATSWORTH BELOW:

Severe Storm Damages Part of Chatsworth

SPRINGFIELD WIND DAMAGE:

Straight line winds caused damage to trees and power poles just southeast of Springfield airport. The NWS determined this was NOT from a tornado.

