Seven Tornadoes Confirmed Over The Weekend in Central Illinois

LINCOLN, Ill. (WCIA) – The National Weather Service confirms numerous tornadoes touched down in Central Illinois during multiple waves of severe weather Friday Night and again Saturday Afternoon. Here’s a short summary of the storms. So far, 7 tornadoes have been confirmed. One area of damage in Springfield was determined to be from straight line wind damage.

Tornadoes are rated based on damage. If no damage occurs, but the tornado is confirmed by video and photo evidence, then the tornado will be assigned an “EFU” rating, for EF-Unknown.

The National Weather Service continues to assess damage in the area.

MAHOMET TORNADO:

RATING: EFU

ESTIMATED WINDS: N/A

TIME: Around 5:30p Friday Evening

LOCATION: 4 miles S of Fisher

CISCO TORNADO:

RATING: EFU

ESTIMATED WINDS: N/A

TIME: around 6:05p Friday Evening

LOCATION: 5 miles North of Cisco

Tornado 5 miles north of Cisco IL at 605 PM CT ground circulation noted @NWSLincolnIL pic.twitter.com/fNoilKulxl — Andrew Pritchard (@skydrama) June 25, 2021

WELDON TORNADO:

RATING: EFU

ESTIMATED WINDS: Unknown

TIME: Around 6:15p Friday Night

Location: near Weldon

DANFORTH TORNADO:

RATING: EF1

ESTIMATED WINDS: 95 mph

TIME: Around 8:15p Friday Night

Location: Near I-57 at Danforth

DOWNS TORNADO:

RATING: EF0

ESTIMATED WINDS: Around 75 mph

TIME: Around 8:30p Friday Night

LOCATION: 1 mile W of Downs

Appears to be some tornado damage near the intersection of 1750 East Rd. and 775 North Rd. just west of Downs, IL. Some tree damage and corn flattened. Matches up with the couplet and TDS from last night. @NWSLincolnIL pic.twitter.com/aq4UYfVOmQ — Wx Geek (@Wx_Geek) June 26, 2021

CORNLAND TORNADO:

RATING: EF0

ESTIMATED WINDS: 85 mph

Around 3:35p Saturday

Location: near Cornland

CHATSWORTH TORNADO

RATING: EF0

ESTIMATED WINDS: 85 mph

Around 4:30p Saturday

Location: In Chatsworth

SPRINGFIELD WIND DAMAGE:

Straight line winds caused damage to trees and power poles just southeast of Springfield airport. The NWS determined this was NOT from a tornado.