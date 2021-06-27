Seven Tornadoes Confirmed Over The Weekend in Central Illinois

LINCOLN, Ill. (WCIA) – The National Weather Service confirms numerous tornadoes touched down in Central Illinois during multiple waves of severe weather Friday Night and again Saturday Afternoon. Here’s a short summary of the storms. So far, 7 tornadoes have been confirmed. One area of damage in Springfield was determined to be from straight line wind damage.
Tornadoes are rated based on damage. If no damage occurs, but the tornado is confirmed by video and photo evidence, then the tornado will be assigned an “EFU” rating, for EF-Unknown.
The National Weather Service continues to assess damage in the area.
MAHOMET TORNADO:
RATING: EFU
ESTIMATED WINDS: N/A
TIME: Around 5:30p Friday Evening
LOCATION: 4 miles S of Fisher
CISCO TORNADO:
RATING: EFU
ESTIMATED WINDS: N/A
TIME: around 6:05p Friday Evening
LOCATION: 5 miles North of Cisco
WELDON TORNADO:
RATING: EFU
ESTIMATED WINDS: Unknown
TIME: Around 6:15p Friday Night
Location: near Weldon
DANFORTH TORNADO:
RATING: EF1
ESTIMATED WINDS: 95 mph
TIME: Around 8:15p Friday Night
Location: Near I-57 at Danforth
DOWNS TORNADO:
RATING: EF0
ESTIMATED WINDS: Around 75 mph
TIME: Around 8:30p Friday Night
LOCATION: 1 mile W of Downs
CORNLAND TORNADO:
RATING: EF0
ESTIMATED WINDS: 85 mph
Around 3:35p Saturday
Location: near Cornland
CHATSWORTH TORNADO
RATING: EF0
ESTIMATED WINDS: 85 mph
Around 4:30p Saturday
Location: In Chatsworth
ORIGINAL STORY ON CHATSWORTH BELOW:
SPRINGFIELD WIND DAMAGE:
Straight line winds caused damage to trees and power poles just southeast of Springfield airport. The NWS determined this was NOT from a tornado.