CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Several people were taken to the hospital after a car crash.

It happened near the corner of Mattis and Bradley in Champaign. Crews were called to the scene this morning.

Police say the crash happened around 5:50. Two cars were involved and ended up near the Kraft Heinz building.

The area near Mattis and Bradley is still blocked off.

ALERT:

Champaign Police and Illinois State Police are investigating a car accident that occurred in the intersection of Mattis and Bradley Ave. earlier this morning. Please plan for parts of the intersection to be closed for the near future and take alternate routes if possible. — Champaign PD (@ChampaignPD) April 10, 2021

No word on the condition of those involved, but officers say it’s serious.

Police say they are still investigating the crash.