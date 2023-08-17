Update at 6:30 p.m.

WATSEKA, Ill. (WCIA) — One person is confirmed dead following a shooting in Watseka on Thursday.

Authorities still have the scene taped off near North and Wabash Streets. They have not shared any details on the other victims.

The Illinois State Police have arrived at the scene and are assisting in the investigation.

“It’s unfortunate every time we get a call to anytime of situation like this,” said State Police Lieutenant Lisa Mitchell. “However, we have very good investigators and they’re here to make sure we gather all the evidence and information we can on cases.”

Officials said this appears to be an isolated incident. They’re asking the anyone with information to contact them.

Original article

WATSEKA, Ill. (WCIA) — Multiple people were hurt Thursday afternoon in a shooting in Watseka.

Watseka Police said on social media that officers were dispatched to the area of North and Wabash Streets around 12:13 p.m. for a report of a shooting. Officers discovered multiple shooting victims when they arrived; there is no word on the exact number or their conditions.

The shooter is in custody, officials added.

Officials advised that people stay away from the area, as the crime scene is still active, and the investigation is ongoing.