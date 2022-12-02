CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — There have been multiple fires over the past week in two vacant apartment buildings on Mattis Avenue.

The Champaign Fire Department has responded to two fires at a 14-unit vacant apartment building at 1101 South Mattis Avenue.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 25, fire crews quickly extinguished the fire inside the two-story building after responding to a report from a passerby. Once on the scene, firefighters reported heavy smoke and fire coming from a second-floor apartment. The fire was upgraded to a second alarm early in the incident. Fire crews deployed multiple hose lines and quickly extinguished the fire primarily contained to a second-floor unit.

Early Friday morning a passerby reported another fire in the same building. Fire crews arrived around around 6:30 a.m. and found light smoke coming from a first-floor apartment and quickly put out the fire.

Just a few blocks away on Nov. 28, a passerby once again reported a fire, this time at a vacant apartment building at 805 South Mattis Avenue. Fire crews responded around 1 p.m. and reported seeing smoke on the third floor. The fire was contained to a third-floor unit, and they were able to quickly extinguish the fire. Officials said the building was condemned.

No injuries were reported in any of the fires.

The Champaign Fire and Police Departments are investigating the causes of the fires. Officers encourage neighbors with exterior surveillance cameras to notify the fire or police department.