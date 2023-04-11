TOLONO, Ill. (WCIA) — Multiple fire departments were called to Tolono to battle a house fire Tuesday morning.

The fire happened at 11:14 a.m. at a house in the 700 block of County Road 1200 East, just east of the village of Tolono. Tolono Fire officials said the fire was caused by a burn pile that was thought to have been out when checked earlier in the morning.

The remains of the fire in the burn pile ignited a yard shed, which in turn damaged the siding of a nearby home. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire without the flames spreading to the rest of the structure. No one was hurt.

Engines from Philo, Pesotum, Savoy, Tuscola, Broadlands, Homer, Ogden and St. Joseph were called to the house to assist Tolono Fire in extinguishing the blaze.