Multiple demonstrations announced in city

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The day after the elections, at least two demonstrations have been announced.

Roughly 40-50 people in Champaign and Urbana attended West Side Park. They were calling for every vote to count.

Demonstrators take part in an interfaith rally at West Side Park in Champaign on November 4, 2020.

“With so many people voting by mail, additional time is necessary to ensure the rigorous checks and balances that protect the fairness and accuracy of our elections can take place,” the CU Election Coalition said in a statement. “We know that when we take the time to count and verify every ballot it’s a sign that our democracy is working.”

Protesters gather at West Side Park in Champaign for an interfaith rally on November 4, 2020.

“We wanted to create a space where people could come together create community together in uncertainty come together peacefully and express themselves around making sure all the cores are counted and the full democratic process happens,” Unitarian Universalist Church of Urbana Champaign Minister Florence Caplow said.

The interfaith gathering will include members of the following organizations: Bend The Arc: CU, CU Showing Up for Racial Justice, Unitarian Universalist Church of Urbana Champaign, Uniting Pride, Community United Church of Christ, the CU Trauma Resiliency Initiative, and the Channing Murray Foundation. It’s one of hundreds organized across the nation through Protect the Results.

An hour after that protest, the Party for Socialism and Liberation – Champaign-Urbana has announced a separate, unrelated rally of its own will take place outside Champaign City Hall. Organizers for that rally have said they are unhappy with the stances of both major parties and candidates, and are calling for “a whole new system.” Their demands are set to focus on “free and universal health care, a right to housing and utilities, free education and saving the planet.”