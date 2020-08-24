Multiple crews respond to fire

GEORGETOWN, Ill. (WCIA) — Multiple departments were called in to help put out a fire on the grounds where a popular haunted house is.

Crews responded to a fire in the 1200 block of East 12th street in Georgetown around 2:45 p.m. this afternoon.

Once on scene, they decided to call in more departments for help.

“Our units arrived on scene and reported two outbuilding structures. We went ahead and struck a third alarm for water and additional personnel,” says Assistant Cheif Lane Esteppe.

Assistant Chief Esteppe says the building is a complete loss.

10 departments helped put out the fire. No word on if anyone was hurt.

The cause of this fire is still under investigation.

