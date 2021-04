SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police are on the scene of a fire at Bradforton Elevator.

In a news release, troopers said that is located on Illinois Route 97, just west of Springfield. There are multiple fire crews on scene.

Smoke can be seen coming from the Bradforton grain elevator just west of Springfield.

Westbound and eastbound traffic on both sides of the fire is shutdown at this time. Drivers are asked to find other routes around the area. Troopers said to plan for an extended lane closure.