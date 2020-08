DEWITT, Ill. (WCIA) — No one was hurt in a shed fire that happened Friday night.

It happened around 10 p.m. on First Street. The Clinton Fire Department arrived on the scene to find a large garage shed on fire.

Aid from Kenney, Wapella, Argenta, Deland, and Farmer City were on scene. The fire was put out shortly after.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.