Multiple crashes causes closure

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Multiple additional crashes have caused I-70 Westbound at milepost 89 (three miles west of Effingham) to close. A crash involving a tractor/trailer caused the Eastbound to close.

Eastbound traffic is now being rerouted onto U.S. 40 at St. Elmo.  Westbound traffic is now being rerouted onto U.S. 40 at Effingham.

Motorists are urged to remain highly alert while traveling in the area to prevent further crashes in traffic. Significant delay is expected, please use alternate route if possible. 

