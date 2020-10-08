Multiple COVID-19 cases reported within Hoopeston Area School District

HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Hoopeston Area School District said they have had positive COVID-19 cases within three of their school buildings.

In an announcement to families, Superintendent Robert Richardson said they are working with the Vermilion County Health Department to notify individual families of those positive cases and their need to quarantine. “Hoopeston Area staff are working diligently to clean and sanitize areas where positive cases have been located,” said Richardson.

The superintendent also stated the District is keeping an eye on the situation. “We will continue to monitor this pandemic and make a decision based upon the information and collaboration with the Vermilion County Health Department.”