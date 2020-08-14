Multiple construction projects to begin in county

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials said there are several highway projects that are either underway in Decatur or starting soon.

There are five projects. Of those, three are ongoing with two starting later, stated officials in a news release.

On U.S. 51, there will be resurfacing from about a mile south of U.S. 36 to just east of Business U.S. 51 southwest of Decatur. The project started in July and is scheduled to wrap up in September. Officials said lane closures will be necessary to complete the project.

Next, I-72 bridge deck overlays and repairs one mile east of Oreana under County Highway 20 started in June. Part of County Highway 20 one mile east of Oreana is closed. Detours are posted in the area. This project is expected to be done in September.

Old U.S 36 resurfacing from the Sangamon County line to U.S. 36 in Decatur started in June. Officials said lane closures are necessary to complete the project. However, no night closures are expected.

U.S. 51 resurfacing and bridge joint replacement is expected to start mid-August from Business U.S. 51 southwest of Decatur to just north of the Shelby County line. There will be lane closures involved with this project. There will be detours marked around the area. This project is expected to wrap up in 2021.

Lastly, U.S. 36/Illinois Rt. 121 resurfacing and traffic signal upgrades will be done from 19th Street to just east of Airport Road in Decatur. The work is scheduled to start later this year. Officials said it will be done over two construction seasons. Lane and sidewalk closures will be needed to complete this project.

Drivers are asked to allow extra time and pay attention to signs while traveling around these work zones.

Officials said these projects are part of the governor’s Rebuild Illinois capital program.