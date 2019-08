HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — An area man faces charges after fleeing from a traffic stop. Authorities say 50-year old Michael Abbott is accused of possession of methamphetamine, driving while license suspended, fleeing/eluding, no valid registration and operating an uninsured vehicle.

Officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on Abbott about 7:30 pm, Tuesday, in the 200-block of East Honeywell. After a short pursuit, Abbott was taken into custody.