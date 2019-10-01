Multi million dollar sports complex to be discussed

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — The village board will once again discuss a $20 million sports complex Tuesday night.

The current plan sees 75% of the bill to come from bonds. The final 25% is going to be raised through donations and sponsorships.

Rantoul schools superintendent said he hopes future school teams could use the facilities through a partnership.

This is only a study session, so a final vote won’t happen until later this month.

The meeting starts at 6:00 p.m. at the Rantoul Municipal Building.