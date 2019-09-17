Multi-group open house next month

CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Urbana Schools Foundation (CUSF) in collaboration with Hendrick House Farm is hosting an Open House at Fowler Farm next month.

The open house is free to the public and will offer student and teacher led tours of the CUSF activities and Hendrick House Farm facilities. CU Schools Foundation will dedicate the Farm Credit Learn & Grow Pavilion during the event.

Farm Credit Illinois provided $25,000 to construct an outdoor learning pavilion for Unit 4 and District 116 teachers and students in December 2018. Community volunteers and local businesses helped construct the pavilion over the summer.

CUSF Executive Director Kelly Hill says, “Fowler Farm offers a unique opportunity for students to engage in hands on science, agricultural and environmental sustainability projects. We are grateful for Farm Credit’s investment to enhance these transformative educational experiences for students.”

Fowler Farm Open House

October 2, 5 – 7 pm