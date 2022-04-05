DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Millikin University’s Cheer Team will be competing in the 2022 National Cheerleading Association’s (NCA) College Cheer Nationals.

This is the first time that Millikin Cheer gets to competing in the NCA College Cheer Nationals.

“I’m really excited because it is not something that every team gets to do,” said Millikin Cheer Head Coach Sarah Rapp. “You have to work really hard for it. Especially through COVID and everything that has happened, I am just so proud of my team and extremely excited to have this opportunity.”

The team will leave on Tuesday for the big competition. Their first performance will be on Thursday.