MTD works through winter storm

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — despite the bad weather essential workers still have to go to work for some that might even mean spending the night in the office. MTD stayed committed to getting people places even when other transportation in other cities stopped.

Wednesday MTD had close to 11,000 riders compared to the normal 33 thousand a day they get. Some drivers spent the night in a hotel or even in the office to make sure routes would continue running. MTD Bus driver Nafisha freeman said she came to work yesterday and this morning because she knows the feeling of having to get somewhere in the cold.

Freeman said, “I used to be one of those people. I didn’t always have a car and I did rely on m-t-d to get me where I needed if I couldn’t get a ride. I know how it feels standing out there on the corner and you don’t have a way to get to where you need to go and low and behold M-T-D is always running.”

She said the morale has been good even though the weather has been bad. Her favorite part is helping people get around town when they otherwise might not be able to.

Rebeka Phaivoun is a U of I student who rode the bus Thursday. She says she is very thankful for the ride around town.

Phaivoun said, “It’s really great that we do have the busses still going because some people still have places they need to be but don’t have the means of getting there and I know I don’t have a car and if I did I’m not very good at driving in the snow.”