MTD will start enforcing fares in August, bus drivers wanted

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign-Urbana MTD needs more drivers.

Right now, people with desk jobs are filling in.

The company says all staff are trained to drive a bus no matter their job title.

One staff member who’s now driving has worked as a planner.

He would normally make maps and figure out the frequency of each route but he says his job looks a lot different as a driver.

He gets to look outside windows instead of at a computer screen.

“I would like to be able to go and do the occasional school run once we get to regular staffing levels, just to keep my skills up just in case the need arises again,” said Daniel Saphiere, an analyst.

MTD will start charging fares again on August 15th.

The annual pass will go down from $84 to $60.

Monthly prices will still be $20 while single tickets are sticking to one dollar a piece.