CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — As the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District (MTD) gears up for our 2020-2021 service year, they are celebrating their “nifty fifty” birthday with a fresh, new look.

MTD was born by referendum in the Fall of 1970 and the first MTD buses hit the streets the following year in 1971.

To commemorate half a century of service, MTD gave their brand a minor facelift, complete with a new logo and tagline, an update to the website, a new design for eleven incoming 2020 buses, as well as refreshed uniforms, bus stop signs, and shelter boards.

Other updates will be felt throughout the District as well, many of these changes – for instance, signage at more than 2,000 MTD bus stops – will be introduced overtime on the usual replacement schedule.

The most notable change is the change in their tagline: thrive. Replacing “gotta get there” and “get to what matters”, this new phrase strongly reflects their core values, says MTD Representatives.

Look for the rollout of the rebrand this month as the beginning of the new Fall service year on Sunday, August 16. You can expect to see the new logo, tag, and color scheme slowly introduced as the existing assets are repaired or replaced.

“To paraphrase the corporate tagline from the 90s – MTD has a new look, but the same great service. Our dedicated group of employees is still committed to top-tier customer service and unparalleled safety. Fifty years is a major milestone, and the 346,490,292 rides we’ve given to date tell a truly golden tale,” said Karl Gnadt, Managing Director.